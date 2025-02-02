Left Menu

Shocking Crime in Bihar: Stepmother Arrested for Gruesome Murder

A woman in Bihar's Buxar district has been arrested for allegedly murdering her eight-year-old stepdaughter, Aanchal Kumari, by strangling her and setting the body on fire. The child's charred remains were found in a gunny bag in a wooden box at the family's home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buxar | Updated: 02-02-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 13:57 IST
Shocking Crime in Bihar: Stepmother Arrested for Gruesome Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development in Bihar's Buxar district, police have arrested a woman for the alleged murder of her eight-year-old stepdaughter. The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the community, involved reportedly strangling the young girl, identified as Aanchal Kumari, to death.

The grim discovery was made on Saturday night in the Naya Bhojpur area when police found the victim's charred body stuffed in a gunny bag and hidden inside a wooden box in the family's residence. The arrest came soon after, as the accused confessed during preliminary investigations.

According to Buxar Superintendent of Police Shubham Arya, the victim's family had reported the girl missing earlier that day. Upon searching the house, officers uncovered the gruesome scene. The accused has not disclosed the motive behind the crime, and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025