Shocking Crime in Bihar: Stepmother Arrested for Gruesome Murder

In a shocking development in Bihar's Buxar district, police have arrested a woman for the alleged murder of her eight-year-old stepdaughter. The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the community, involved reportedly strangling the young girl, identified as Aanchal Kumari, to death.

The grim discovery was made on Saturday night in the Naya Bhojpur area when police found the victim's charred body stuffed in a gunny bag and hidden inside a wooden box in the family's residence. The arrest came soon after, as the accused confessed during preliminary investigations.

According to Buxar Superintendent of Police Shubham Arya, the victim's family had reported the girl missing earlier that day. Upon searching the house, officers uncovered the gruesome scene. The accused has not disclosed the motive behind the crime, and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)