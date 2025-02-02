Gram Nyayalayas: The Declining Promise of Village Courts

In a concerning development, gram nyayalayas, or village courts, are facing a significant decline in budget allocation this fiscal year. The tool designed to provide affordable justice at the grassroots level has seen its funding cut sharply from Rs 10 crore in 2024-25 to just Rs 2 crore for 2025-26.

The contraction in finances, coupled with manpower shortages, is hindering their purpose, as only 309 out of 481 notified courts are operational. The Union Law Ministry cites various hurdles, including underutilization of 'nyayadhikaris' positions and insufficient legal staff across many states.

While established to ensure equitable access to justice following the Gram Nyayalayas Act of 2008, these village courts continue to struggle. Challenges such as limited jurisdiction, inadequate state support, and public unawareness exacerbating the issue, despite initial financial support guidelines from the Centre.

