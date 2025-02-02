Left Menu

Gram Nyayalayas: The Declining Promise of Village Courts

Gram nyayalayas, set up to deliver justice affordably at citizen's doorsteps, face challenges due to reduced funding and manpower shortages. This year, the budget allocation decreased significantly, impacting their functionality. Despite operational courts in some states, challenges like jurisdictional overlaps and awareness hurdles persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 15:41 IST
Gram Nyayalayas: The Declining Promise of Village Courts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning development, gram nyayalayas, or village courts, are facing a significant decline in budget allocation this fiscal year. The tool designed to provide affordable justice at the grassroots level has seen its funding cut sharply from Rs 10 crore in 2024-25 to just Rs 2 crore for 2025-26.

The contraction in finances, coupled with manpower shortages, is hindering their purpose, as only 309 out of 481 notified courts are operational. The Union Law Ministry cites various hurdles, including underutilization of 'nyayadhikaris' positions and insufficient legal staff across many states.

While established to ensure equitable access to justice following the Gram Nyayalayas Act of 2008, these village courts continue to struggle. Challenges such as limited jurisdiction, inadequate state support, and public unawareness exacerbating the issue, despite initial financial support guidelines from the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025