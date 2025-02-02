Outcry Over Ambedkar Statue Vandalism: BJP Panel Probes Incident

A six-member panel formed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) arrived in Amritsar on Sunday to investigate the recent attempt to vandalize a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The panel, comprising notable members such as Rajya Sabha member Brij Lal and BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha national president Lal Singh Arya, paid their respects at the site.

Lal strongly condemned the act of vandalism and criticized the silence of AAP leaders, including national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, for not addressing the issue publicly. He accused Kejriwal of being an opponent of the Constitution and demanded an apology for the negligence shown by the party.

Following a viral video showing the vandalism attempt, police arrested the accused, Akash Singh. Despite the arrest, Lal expressed skepticism regarding a fair investigation under the current AAP-led Punjab government, alleging a 'jungle raj' and a conspiracy behind the incident. The panel plans to submit their findings soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)