Mystery Surrounds Disappearance of Returning Soldier
Rifleman Abid Bhat, a soldier from Chittergul in Anantnag district, has been reported missing after failing to return to duty at Rangreth. The police were notified after he did not arrive by Sunday morning. Authorities are investigating the situation and awaiting further details.
Updated: 02-02-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 16:34 IST
A soldier has been reported missing, fueling concern and speculation among officials and the local community. The soldier, Rifleman Abid Bhat, departed his home in Chittergul, Anantnag, to return to duty at Rangreth on Saturday.
However, by Sunday morning, he had not reached his destination, prompting a missing persons complaint to be filed with the police. The circumstances of his disappearance are as yet unclear.
Authorities are currently investigating, and further details are expected as the investigation progresses. The community remains hopeful for his safe return.
