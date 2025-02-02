Putin Criticizes Exclusion from Auschwitz Liberation Anniversary
Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the exclusion of Soviet Union's role in liberating Nazi camps like Auschwitz from commemorative events. Despite key global leaders attending an 80th anniversary, Russia wasn't invited due to its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. Putin termed this act as shameful while highlighting the sacrificial legacy of Soviet troops.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized the overlooking of the Soviet Union's role in liberating Nazi death camps, including Auschwitz, terming it a 'shameful act.' He lamented the absence of surviving family members of Soviet troops from liberation anniversary celebrations.
During a commemoration for the 80th anniversary of Auschwitz's liberation in Poland, attended by world leaders such as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Russia was notably absent. The exclusion was due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Putin expressed in a televised interview that ignoring the sacrifices of Soviet troops was unfair, suggesting their families should have been invited. While addressing broader historical events, he emphasized the distinct casualties of the Holocaust, including over 1.1 million Jews at Auschwitz alone.
