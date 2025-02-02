Left Menu

Karnataka's Fight Against Predatory Microfinance Companies

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced ongoing discussions to finalize a draft bill aimed at protecting borrowers from aggressive practices by microfinance companies. The bill requires careful legal consideration to avoid judicial challenges. The Chief Minister has directed an integration of money lending laws, prompted by borrower harassment incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-02-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 17:30 IST
Karnataka's Fight Against Predatory Microfinance Companies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government is taking bold steps to tackle the exploitative behavior of microfinance companies, Home Minister G Parameshwara revealed on Sunday. He stated that intensive discussions are focused on crafting a bill that not only safeguards borrowers but also withstands potential legal challenges.

Addressing the media, Parameshwara emphasized the necessity of precise amendments to the proposed legislation, ensuring it falls safely within legal frameworks. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed officials to weave existing money lending laws into the bill.

This action comes in response to disturbing reports of borrower harassment, including suicides and property confiscations. To combat these issues, the CM has urged the swift preparation of the draft, aiming for its rapid approval by the Governor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025