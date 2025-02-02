Teen's Tall Tale Unravels: From Robbery to Mishap
A 17-year-old boy in Maharashtra falsely claimed he was shot by robbers to cover up an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound while testing an illegal weapon. The truth was uncovered after police identified inconsistencies in his story. His 19-year-old accomplice has been arrested, and investigations continue.
A 17-year-old boy from Maharashtra fabricated a story of being shot by robbers at a toll plaza to conceal an accidental injury sustained while testing a country-made revolver, police disclosed on Sunday.
The incident came to light when the teenager was hospitalized in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with a chest wound. Initially, he reported being attacked by three motorcyclists who stole ₹95,000, raising suspicions among police due to inconsistent statements.
Investigations revealed the teen had accidentally shot himself while using his phone as a flashlight. His 19-year-old friend, involved in acquiring the weapon, has been arrested. Police continue to investigate the case, said Inspector Sushil Chavan.
