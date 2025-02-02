Left Menu

Teen's Tall Tale Unravels: From Robbery to Mishap

A 17-year-old boy in Maharashtra falsely claimed he was shot by robbers to cover up an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound while testing an illegal weapon. The truth was uncovered after police identified inconsistencies in his story. His 19-year-old accomplice has been arrested, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 02-02-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 18:13 IST
Teen's Tall Tale Unravels: From Robbery to Mishap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old boy from Maharashtra fabricated a story of being shot by robbers at a toll plaza to conceal an accidental injury sustained while testing a country-made revolver, police disclosed on Sunday.

The incident came to light when the teenager was hospitalized in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with a chest wound. Initially, he reported being attacked by three motorcyclists who stole ₹95,000, raising suspicions among police due to inconsistent statements.

Investigations revealed the teen had accidentally shot himself while using his phone as a flashlight. His 19-year-old friend, involved in acquiring the weapon, has been arrested. Police continue to investigate the case, said Inspector Sushil Chavan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025