Teen's Tall Tale Unravels: From Robbery to Mishap

A 17-year-old boy from Maharashtra fabricated a story of being shot by robbers at a toll plaza to conceal an accidental injury sustained while testing a country-made revolver, police disclosed on Sunday.

The incident came to light when the teenager was hospitalized in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with a chest wound. Initially, he reported being attacked by three motorcyclists who stole ₹95,000, raising suspicions among police due to inconsistent statements.

Investigations revealed the teen had accidentally shot himself while using his phone as a flashlight. His 19-year-old friend, involved in acquiring the weapon, has been arrested. Police continue to investigate the case, said Inspector Sushil Chavan.

