Gangland Takedown: Arrests in Gurugram Shooting Case

Three criminals linked with the Bambiha and Neeraj Bawania gangs have been caught in Delhi, resolving a high-profile firing case in Gurugram. They were associated with an attack where 24 rounds were fired in Ashok Vihar. Stolen vehicles were recovered along with their apprehension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 18:18 IST
Gangland Takedown: Arrests in Gurugram Shooting Case
The Delhi police have successfully detained three criminals associated with the Bambiha and Neeraj Bawania gangs, officials announced on Sunday.

The arrests have brought closure to a shooting incident in Gurugram's Ashok Vihar, where 24 rounds were discharged on January 14. The criminals had left slips with the Bambiha gang's name at the scene.

A stolen car facilitated Sunil Yadav's arrest in Saket, and subsequent searches led to the capture of Lalit and Faheem. Investigations revealed their prior connections to organized crime, including Faheem's acquisition of a motorcycle for the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

