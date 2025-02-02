Judicial Overhaul: High Court Strategies for Vacancies and Backlogs
Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and senior judges convened a meeting to tackle high court vacancies and appoint ad-hoc judges. The conference addressed case backlogs and strategies for efficiency. Four sessions explored technology use and judicial officer recruitment, aiming to reduce the caseload and improve court performance.
In a bid to address pressing issues within the Indian judicial system, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, alongside two senior Supreme Court judges, conducted a high-stakes meeting with high court judges on Sunday. The agenda was focused on addressing high court vacancies and the strategic appointment of ad-hoc judges.
The meeting, held the day after a national conference by the apex court, included a comprehensive dialogue on improving case disposal efficiency and reducing backlogs. This initiative comes in the wake of a backlog exceeding 18 lakh criminal cases, prompting the Supreme Court to permit high courts to appoint ad-hoc judges not surpassing 10% of the court's sanctioned strength.
Across four technical sessions, topics ranged from implementing technology in judicial processes to standardizing case categorization. Discussions also highlighted the need for continuous recruitment of judicial officers and streamlined processes for candidate recommendations, aiming to enhance the judiciary's overall effectiveness and accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
