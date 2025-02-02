Tragic Threads: Justice Demanded for Ayodhya Dalit Daughter

Ayodhya scene has become the epicenter of a political storm following the alleged murder of a 22-year-old Dalit woman. As details emerge about the grim event, Samajwadi Party's MP Awadhesh Prasad becomes the face of the fight for justice, visibly breaking down during a press briefing.

In response, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath labeled Prasad's emotional response as theatrics, suggesting a possible involvement of a Samajwadi Party member in the crime. The victim's family claims she suffered brutal injuries, with evidence supporting allegations of rape and murder, igniting a fervent demand for justice across political lines.

As the police investigate, with two individuals held for questioning, political figures including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi have pressed for stringent action. The incident ignites a wider discussion about safety and justice for marginalized communities, raising questions over systemic failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)