Tragic Passing of Army Captain Sparks Condolences

An army captain, Rudra Pratap Singh, tragically passed away due to medical reasons in the Akhnoor military garrison, officials reported on Sunday.

Singh, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, collapsed late Saturday and was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed during treatment.

Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva of the White Knight Corps led condolences to Singh's family, expressing their support in this difficult time, the army communicated via social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)