Left Menu

Security Clash: USAID Chiefs Push Back Against Musk's DOGE

Under the Trump administration, two USAID security chiefs were placed on leave for denying Elon Musk's inspection teams access to classified information. Musk's DOGE eventually accessed the data, although they lacked proper clearance. Similar operations have occurred at other federal agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 23:14 IST
Security Clash: USAID Chiefs Push Back Against Musk's DOGE
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has suspended two top security officers from the US Agency for International Development after they refused to hand over classified material to Elon Musk's inspection teams, according to sources.

Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) ultimately accessed the sensitive data, despite lacking the necessary security clearance. This incident reflects wider tensions between federal agencies and external bodies regarding classified access.

Earlier, DOGE conducted a similar operation at the Treasury Department, accessing key systems. This aligns with Musk's collaboration with the Trump administration aimed at reducing federal workforce and regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025