Security Clash: USAID Chiefs Push Back Against Musk's DOGE

The Trump administration has suspended two top security officers from the US Agency for International Development after they refused to hand over classified material to Elon Musk's inspection teams, according to sources.

Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) ultimately accessed the sensitive data, despite lacking the necessary security clearance. This incident reflects wider tensions between federal agencies and external bodies regarding classified access.

Earlier, DOGE conducted a similar operation at the Treasury Department, accessing key systems. This aligns with Musk's collaboration with the Trump administration aimed at reducing federal workforce and regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)