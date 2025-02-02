Mysterious Return: Missing Soldier Reappears in Jammu and Kashmir
An off-duty soldier named Rifleman Abid Bhat, who went missing on Saturday, has safely returned home in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. Initially reported missing after failing to report to duty at Rangreth, he returned on Sunday evening and is now being questioned by police.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 02-02-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 23:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Rifleman Abid Bhat, an off-duty soldier from the Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir, has returned home after going missing on Saturday. Officials confirmed his return amid widespread concern.
Bhat left his home in Chittergul to report for duty at Rangreth but never reached the camp, prompting his family to file a missing persons report with the local police on Sunday morning.
While Bhat's return has relieved his family and community, the police are thoroughly questioning him to understand his whereabouts during his disappearance. Meanwhile, the defense PRO in Srinagar has refrained from commenting on the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- soldier
- missing
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Anantnag
- Rifleman Abid Bhat
- police
- return
- questioned
- disappearance
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Woman tourist, instructor killed in paragliding accident in North Goa, say police.
Actor Saif Ali Khan's attacker Bangladeshi, had changed name to Vijay Das after entering India: Mumbai police.
30-year-old man who stabbed Saif Ali Khan arrested, had entered actor's home with intent of theft: Mumbai police.
Delhi Police Nab Notorious Gang Member in Sting Operation
Delhi Police's Strategic Move: Externment as a Crime Deterrent