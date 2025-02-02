Left Menu

Mysterious Return: Missing Soldier Reappears in Jammu and Kashmir

An off-duty soldier named Rifleman Abid Bhat, who went missing on Saturday, has safely returned home in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. Initially reported missing after failing to report to duty at Rangreth, he returned on Sunday evening and is now being questioned by police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 02-02-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 23:49 IST
Mysterious Return: Missing Soldier Reappears in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rifleman Abid Bhat, an off-duty soldier from the Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir, has returned home after going missing on Saturday. Officials confirmed his return amid widespread concern.

Bhat left his home in Chittergul to report for duty at Rangreth but never reached the camp, prompting his family to file a missing persons report with the local police on Sunday morning.

While Bhat's return has relieved his family and community, the police are thoroughly questioning him to understand his whereabouts during his disappearance. Meanwhile, the defense PRO in Srinagar has refrained from commenting on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

 Global
4
Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025