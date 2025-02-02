Mysterious Return: Missing Soldier Reappears in Jammu and Kashmir

Rifleman Abid Bhat, an off-duty soldier from the Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir, has returned home after going missing on Saturday. Officials confirmed his return amid widespread concern.

Bhat left his home in Chittergul to report for duty at Rangreth but never reached the camp, prompting his family to file a missing persons report with the local police on Sunday morning.

While Bhat's return has relieved his family and community, the police are thoroughly questioning him to understand his whereabouts during his disappearance. Meanwhile, the defense PRO in Srinagar has refrained from commenting on the incident.

