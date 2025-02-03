Betrayal and Murder in Ghur Samsapur: The Dark Tale of Blackmail and Retribution

In a shocking turn of events, a 32-year-old man was allegedly murdered in Ghur Samsapur village after persistent harassment and blackmail. The accused, a 35-year-old woman, was apprehended by the police on Sunday and faces murder charges.

The victim, identified as Iqbal, was discovered dead on January 30 on the stairs within his residence. His wife Shahnaz lodged a murder complaint against their neighbor, prompting an intense investigation by the authorities.

The woman later confessed to the crime, revealing a harrowing tale of blackmail and sexual abuse. She admitted to strangling Iqbal after he tried to assault her and then dragging his body to his house stairs. The case is currently under further examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)