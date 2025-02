Australia Targets 'Terrorgram': A Stance Against Online Extremism

In a significant move against online extremism, Australia on Monday imposed sanctions on the right-wing online network 'Terrorgram'. This decision, hailed as a milestone, mirrors similar measures by Britain and the United States in combating rising antisemitism and extremism propagated through digital platforms.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong emphasized that interacting with 'Terrorgram' would now constitute a criminal offense under Australian law. This action aims to deter the youth from being lured into far-right extremism. Remarkably, it marks the first instance of Australia imposing counterterrorism financing sanctions on an entity operating solely online.

Sanctions won't stop at 'Terrorgram'. Penny Wong announced that groups like the National Socialist Order, Russian Imperial Movement, Sonnenkrieg Division, and The Base, also face similar penalties. Meanwhile, in the domestic arena, Australian authorities recently arrested neo-Nazi affiliates in Adelaide amid growing antisemitic incidents sparked by the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.

