High Court Denies Urgent Hearing of Election Freebies Case

The Delhi High Court declined an urgent hearing of a plea claiming violation of election laws by political parties. The court asserted that the issue would proceed in a normal listing. The plea focused on political parties announcing freebies ahead of Delhi assembly elections scheduled for February 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 11:34 IST
The Delhi High Court on Monday decided against expediting the hearing of a plea accusing political parties of violating election laws with their pre-election promises.

A bench led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela indicated that the matter will proceed in its regular course. The plea, brought by a counsel representing the petitioner, aimed to address the distribution of free goods ahead of the assembly polls in the capital.

While the counsel pressed for an immediate session citing potential impacts on the election process, the court dismissed the urgency, suggesting the electoral campaign's influence had already been felt with voting set for February 5.

