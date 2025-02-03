High Court Denies Urgent Hearing of Election Freebies Case

The Delhi High Court on Monday decided against expediting the hearing of a plea accusing political parties of violating election laws with their pre-election promises.

A bench led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela indicated that the matter will proceed in its regular course. The plea, brought by a counsel representing the petitioner, aimed to address the distribution of free goods ahead of the assembly polls in the capital.

While the counsel pressed for an immediate session citing potential impacts on the election process, the court dismissed the urgency, suggesting the electoral campaign's influence had already been felt with voting set for February 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)