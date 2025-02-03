Naidu's Critique of Delhi's Development Sparks Debate

In a blistering critique of the AAP government, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu denounced Delhi's infrastructure woes, branding the state's developmental model a 'total failure'. As the TDP chief launched his campaign ahead of the assembly polls, he labeled the current governance as a 'half-engine sarkar', advocating for a 'double engine' approach to spur development.

Addressing the media, Naidu raised concerns over Delhi's 'political and weather pollution', urging citizens to ponder if they wish to continue living in deteriorating conditions. He questioned the viability of welfare politics without wealth creation, stressing that wealth distribution lacks legitimacy without underlying economic growth.

Drawing from his extensive political journey, Naidu compared Delhi's present stagnation with its former status as a career-building haven. He blamed inadequate governance for the capital's dwindling appeal and highlighted the deficiency of infrastructure projects in the past decade. Emphasizing the need for a development-centric strategy, he proposed his 'P4' model—public, private, and people's partnership—as a means to uplift the underprivileged and fortify the nation's socio-economic fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)