Left Menu

Blast Rocks Northwest Moscow Residential Building

A blast in a residential building in northwest Moscow injured three people, according to reports by Russian state news agencies TASS and RIA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-02-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 12:45 IST
Blast Rocks Northwest Moscow Residential Building
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

An explosion occurred at a residential building in northwest Moscow, reported the Russian state news agency TASS on Monday.

Details about the cause of the blast remain unclear as investigations are ongoing, with emergency services responding to the scene.

According to the RIA news agency, three individuals sustained injuries from the incident. Further assessments will shed light on the impact and potential risks to surrounding areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025