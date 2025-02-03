Blast Rocks Northwest Moscow Residential Building
A blast in a residential building in northwest Moscow injured three people, according to reports by Russian state news agencies TASS and RIA.
An explosion occurred at a residential building in northwest Moscow, reported the Russian state news agency TASS on Monday.
Details about the cause of the blast remain unclear as investigations are ongoing, with emergency services responding to the scene.
According to the RIA news agency, three individuals sustained injuries from the incident. Further assessments will shed light on the impact and potential risks to surrounding areas.
