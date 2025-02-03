Left Menu

Car Recovered in Shiv Sena Leader Murder Case

Police have located the car involved in Shiv Sena leader Ashok Dhodi's murder in Rajasthan. Three suspects are still at large, with one being Dhodi's brother. Dhodi's body was found in Gujarat. Seven people are suspected, and authorities have arrested four. The investigation continues vigorously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 03-02-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 13:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The police have successfully recovered a car linked to the murder of Shiv Sena figure Ashok Dhodi in a remote village in Rajasthan. This development comes as authorities pursue three remaining absconding suspects, including the victim's brother.

Senior police officials report that two of the suspects drove the vehicle to Rajasthan following the crime, committing the act and leaving a trail that eventually led police to the car, which was hidden away and retrieved late on Sunday night.

Dhodi's body was discovered on January 31 in Bhilad, Gujarat, in the trunk of the same vehicle, submerged in a water-filled quarry. With four individuals already detained, efforts are ramped up to apprehend the three fugitive culprits as investigation teams work extensively on this high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

