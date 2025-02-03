Deadly Explosion Rocks Moscow Residential Area
A deadly blast occurred in an upscale Moscow residential block, killing one and injuring four. The injured were hospitalized in critical condition. A criminal investigation has commenced, although charges have not been specified. Footage depicts substantial damage involving shattered glass doors and destroyed ceilings.
A deadly explosion rocked an upscale residential block in Moscow, resulting in one fatality and four others injured. According to Russian news agencies citing emergency officials, the blast occurred on Monday morning.
The injured have been hospitalized in grave condition, as reported by Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti, citing health officials in Moscow. The cause of the blast remains undisclosed.
Authorities have initiated a criminal investigation into the explosion, but no charges have been specified. The Investigative Committee of Russia released footage showing significant damage, including shattered glass doors and ripped ceilings.
