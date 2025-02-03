Deadly Explosion Rocks Moscow Residential Area

A deadly explosion rocked an upscale residential block in Moscow, resulting in one fatality and four others injured. According to Russian news agencies citing emergency officials, the blast occurred on Monday morning.

The injured have been hospitalized in grave condition, as reported by Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti, citing health officials in Moscow. The cause of the blast remains undisclosed.

Authorities have initiated a criminal investigation into the explosion, but no charges have been specified. The Investigative Committee of Russia released footage showing significant damage, including shattered glass doors and ripped ceilings.

(With inputs from agencies.)