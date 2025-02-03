Samsung's Jay Y. Lee Cleared of Fraud: A Decade-Long Legal Drama Unfolds

Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y. Lee has been acquitted of charges of accounting fraud and stock manipulation by a Seoul appeals court, bringing to a close a long-running legal saga. The ruling, delivered on Monday, removes a significant legal threat that has loomed over Lee for nearly a decade.

Lee, the head of South Korea's largest conglomerate, has been entangled in a series of legal battles, primarily surrounding a controversial 2015 merger that elevated him to his leadership role but sparked concerns about governance practices within the company.

This latest verdict marks Lee's victory in clearing his name, although controversy remains, with South Korean prosecutors indicating plans to appeal the decision, continuing the legal journey surrounding one of the technology giant's most influential figures.

