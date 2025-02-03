Supreme Court Turns Down PIL on Maha Kumbh Stampede Safety Measures

The Supreme Court labeled as 'unfortunate' the January 29th stampede at the Maha Kumbh, which resulted in at least 30 fatalities. However, the Court declined a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) aimed at establishing safety guidelines, advising the petitioner to move the plea to the Allahabad High Court instead.

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar expressed concern about the incident, which occurred on the sacred day of Mauni Amavasya. Despite a judicial inquiry being initiated, the plea sought comprehensive safety measures and coordination among various states to prevent future stampedes.

The petition, filed under Article 32, called for specific protocol in crowd management, emergency medical preparation, and the regulation of VIP movement to ensure public safety. Notably, it emphasized lessons learned from past incidents at religious gatherings, advocating for proactive measures to protect attendees.

