Assassination Attempt Rocks Moscow: Pro-Russian Leader Targeted

A bomb exploded in a Moscow luxury apartment building, killing one person and injuring four others. The attack targeted Armen Sarkisyan, a pro-Russian leader accused by Ukraine of aiding in the conflict. The blast was deemed an assassination attempt as Sarkisyan was severely injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 14:45 IST
A bomb exploded in the lobby of a luxury Moscow apartment building on Monday, resulting in at least one death and four injuries, according to reports by the state TASS news agency. The explosion, identified as an assassination attempt, appeared to target Armen Sarkisyan, a pro-Russian paramilitary leader from Ukraine's Donetsk region.

The blast occurred as Sarkisyan, accompanied by bodyguards, entered the 'Scarlet Sails' complex, located 12 kilometers from the Kremlin. Following the incident, he was reported to be in critical condition with serious injuries that required partial leg amputation.

TASS quoted law enforcement sources stating the assassination attempt was meticulously planned. Sarkisyan is known for leading a pro-Russian military unit in Donetsk, where he is accused of organizing illegal armed groups. The attack follows a previous December bombing that killed Russian General Igor Kirillov.

(With inputs from agencies.)

