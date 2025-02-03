Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Forensic Report in Manipur Chief Minister's Audio Clip Scandal

The Supreme Court has requested a sealed-cover forensic report from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory regarding leaked audio clips implicating Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh in ethnic violence. A plea for a court-monitored investigation by a special investigative team into the chief minister's alleged involvement was filed by the Kuki Organisation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has taken a significant step in addressing allegations against Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh, concerning his purported involvement in last year's ethnic violence. A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna has requested a sealed-cover forensic report to authenticate the leaked audio clips implicating Singh.

The plea, filed by the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust and represented by advocate Prashant Bhushan, demands a court-monitored SIT probe into the chief minister's alleged role in the violence. The top court's bench has deferred a decision on whether to pursue the matter further or escalate it to a higher level.

Serious concerns arose after the audio leaks suggested the chief minister's complicity in instigating violence and allowing the looting of arms. The opposing solicitor general and attorney general urged the petitioners to approach the Manipur High Court, asserting that hearing the case at the top court could undermine the high court's authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

