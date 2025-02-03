Crime Uncovered: Dehradun Money Exchange Scam Involving Cops

In a shocking incident, seven people, including three police officers from Dehradun, were arrested for allegedly robbing a man named Yashpal Singh Aswal of Rs 5 lakh. The crime unfolded during a money exchange arrangement in Premnagar, Dehradun.

The complainant, Aswal, from Rishikesh, had arranged to meet Kundan Negi and his acquaintances for currency conversion at the Balaji temple in Jhajra. During their meeting, two men posing as policemen allegedly snatched his money and physically assaulted him.

Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh confirmed the arrests and recovery of Rs 2,30,000 and USD 500. The investigation continues to identify further accomplices as the case highlights the alarming involvement of police in criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)