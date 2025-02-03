Supreme Court Halts Extortion Case Linked to Electoral Bonds Against Ex-BJP Leader

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court has ruled out the continuation of criminal proceedings against Naleen Kumar Kateel, the former Karnataka BJP president, regarding accusations of extortion linked to the electoral bond scheme. The decision comes after the court reviewed an appeal by Adarsh R Iyer from 'Janaadhikaaara Sangharsha Parishath' challenging the Karnataka High Court's previous verdict.

The Supreme Court bench, composed of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, stated there were neither specific allegations nor concrete materials to proceed with the case, thus denying a roving inquiry into the matter. Despite arguments from Iyer's legal representative, Prasant Bhushan, who contended that the money was illicitly collected through the involvement of enforcement agencies, the bench upheld the high court's judgment.

The Karnataka High Court had previously quashed the complaint noting the lack of legal standing and the complainant's disconnection from the alleged extortion transaction. The High Court criticized the trial court for improperly initiating an investigation under Section 156(3) of CrPC, noting the absence of merits in the case. The Supreme Court's ruling ensures no further legal action against Kateel in this case unless supported by significant new evidence.

