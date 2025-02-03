Supreme Court to Hear Pleas on Controversial Election Commissioner Appointments
The Supreme Court will hear pleas challenging the appointment of election commissioners under a new 2023 law on February 12. The law excludes the Chief Justice from the selection panel. Critics argue this threatens electoral democracy, while the government defends the legislation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:47 IST
- India
The Supreme Court has scheduled February 12 to hear arguments against the appointment process for the chief election commissioner and election commissioners under a newly enacted 2023 law.
A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh will make a decision based on the case's merits.
The petitioners, including advocate Prashant Bhushan, argue the law undermines electoral democracy by excluding the Chief Justice from the selection panel, a provision previously mandated by the 2023 Constitution bench verdict. The government, however, stands by the legislation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
