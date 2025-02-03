BIS Strengthens Global Standardization Ties with Africa and Latin America

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) hosted a high-level roundtable discussion to enhance cooperation in the field of standardization with African and Latin American nations. The event brought together Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and representatives from over 25 countries, along with officials from India’s Ministry of External Affairs and the Department of Consumer Affairs.

India’s Leadership in Global Standardization

The discussions were led by Smt. Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, and Mr. Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General, BIS, alongside senior officials. Smt. Khare emphasized India's robust standards ecosystem, which ensures product quality, consumer safety, and seamless international trade.

Highlighting India’s active role in ISO (International Organization for Standardization) and IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission), she reiterated India’s seven-decade expertise in standardization. The BIS has become a global leader in setting technical, safety, and quality standards, making trade more efficient while supporting economic growth in developing nations.

Enhancing Collaboration Through Capacity Building

BIS has been actively conducting capacity-building programs under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) program. So far, 30 African nations and 10 Latin American countries have benefited from these initiatives. In addition, BIS has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with several countries, enabling:

Knowledge-sharing and technical cooperation

Exchange of best practices in standardization

Support for regulatory and industrial harmonization

The Secretary reaffirmed BIS’s open-door policy to provide technical support to any country interested in improving its standardization frameworks. The BIS has also developed internationally recognized codes such as the National Building Code (NBC) and the National Electrical Code (NEC), contributing to safe and sustainable infrastructure development.

A Call for Greater Global Cooperation

Smt. Khare encouraged developing nations with limited resources to harmonize their standards with Indian benchmarks, avoiding the need to reinvent the wheel. By aligning with BIS standards, countries can expedite industrial growth, enhance trade efficiency, and ensure consumer protection.

Positive Global Response and Future Engagements

Dignitaries from African and Latin American nations expressed strong appreciation for BIS’s efforts and urged more such programs in collaboration with their National Standards Bodies (NSBs). Many countries showed interest in expanding their engagement with BIS to further strengthen their quality infrastructure and improve trade competitiveness.

This roundtable discussion marks an important step in deepening India's global partnerships in standardization, ensuring that developing economies benefit from India’s expertise, innovation, and best practices in quality assurance.