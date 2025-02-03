Land Debate: Trump and Musk Challenge South Africa

South Africa is under fire from both U.S. President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk over its land expropriation policy. Trump threatened to halt funding, citing unproven claims of land confiscation and discrimination.

President Cyril Ramaphosa refuted the allegations, asserting that the policy adheres to constitutional mandates designed to address past racial disparities. The Expropriation Act aims to ensure equitable access to land, dispelling notions of outright confiscation.

Musk joined the fray, accusing the policy of fostering racial bias. Despite the controversies, Ramaphosa invites dialogue to clarify the legislation's intentions. The economic implications of this standoff pose a significant challenge for South Africa's development efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)