Global Political Events and Diplomatic Engagements: February to March Highlights

The global political landscape is bustling with activity as various leaders and officials embark on key diplomatic visits and meetings across continents. Highlights include Prince Edward's visit to New Delhi and significant engagements in Brussels, Tokyo, and Geneva.

Diverse issues are set to be discussed during these gatherings, ranging from UN agency financial challenges in Geneva to EU's informal trade talks in Warsaw. International leaders will be addressing complex and critical geopolitical and economic topics.

Notable events also include parliamentary elections in multiple nations, marking acts of democracy in action worldwide, and important anniversaries such as the 14th anniversary of the Sendai earthquake and the solemn remembrance of the Iraqi chemical weapons attack in Halabja.

