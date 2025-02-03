Capture of Key IS Commander Marks Shift in Somalia's Security Battle

A senior commander of Islamic State's Somalia wing was captured on Monday, a significant achievement for Somali authorities and state media reported.

This development comes two days after Islamic State leadership was hit with U.S. airstrikes, intensifying the pressure on jihadist elements in the region.

The Puntland region, which has seen a major offensive against both Islamic State and al Shabaab, confirmed the commander's capture, underscoring the ongoing struggle for regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)