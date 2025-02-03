Tax Ombud Urges Public to Share Experiences on SARS E-Filing Hijacking in New Survey

The Office of the Tax Ombud (OTO) has urged South African taxpayers to participate in a survey about their experiences using the South African Revenue Service (SARS) e-filing system, specifically regarding e-filing profile hijacking.

The survey, launched as part of an ongoing investigation, aims to assess the challenges taxpayers face when dealing with SARS in recovering hijacked e-filing profiles and to identify systemic service failures that may require urgent intervention.

Background: Addressing E-Filing Hijacking Concerns

The OTO initiated the review in August 2024, after receiving numerous complaints from taxpayers, industry bodies, and professionals who struggled to regain control of their compromised SARS profiles.

The review was approved by the Minister of Finance, in accordance with section 16(1)(b) of the Tax Administration Act, 28 of 2011, which allows the Tax Ombud to investigate systemic and emerging issues related to SARS service failures.

The need for this investigation became more evident following a public workshop held on 13 June 2024, where SARS officials, taxpayers, and industry representatives discussed the growing concerns over e-filing hijackings.

Survey to Shape Future Taxpayer Protection Measures

The survey aims to collect data from affected taxpayers, helping the OTO compile a comprehensive report on the extent of the issue and recommend solutions to SARS and the Ministry of Finance.

Taxpayers and tax professionals who have encountered issues with e-filing profile hijacking are encouraged to share their experiences by completing the survey online.

Access the survey here: https://forms.office.com/r/8bA3VDixPZ

Visit the OTO website: www.taxombud.gov.za

Download and email the survey to: communications@taxombud.gov.za

The OTO emphasized that taxpayer participation in the survey is crucial in identifying trends, improving SARS service delivery, and ensuring a more secure e-filing system for all South Africans.