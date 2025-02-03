Left Menu

Justice Demanded in Tragic Ayodhya Incident

In Ayodhya, three men were arrested over the killing of a young Dalit woman. The case has sparked political outrage as her family alleges rape and murder. Ahead of local polls, opposition parties blame the state government for neglecting justice for marginalized communities.

In a harrowing incident in Ayodhya, three individuals have been arrested following the discovery of a 22-year-old Dalit woman's body in a canal. Arrested while under the influence of alcohol, the accused allegedly took the woman's life before discarding her unclothed body, officials reported on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Raj Karan Nayyar disclosed that the suspects, identified as Hari Ram Kori, Vijay Sahu, and Digvijay Singh, have confessed to the crime. Despite the ongoing investigation, no political links have been unearthed. Various methods, including CCTV analysis and scientific evidence, have been employed to gather information on the case.

The incident has ignited a political firestorm amid the upcoming Milkipur bypolls, with key opposition figures criticizing the Yogi Adityanath administration for inadequate law and order. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, among others, has accused the government of perpetuating violence against marginalized communities.

