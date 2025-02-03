Amit Shah Set to Review Security Amid Rising Terror Incidents in J&K
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir following recent terror incidents. The meeting will focus on the anti-terrorism strategy and recent attacks, including a killing in Kulgam. Senior security officials will attend the session to discuss operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 22:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to assess the security dynamics in Jammu and Kashmir amid a surge in terror activities, informed sources have revealed.
Shah will discuss the status and effectiveness of the government's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, specifically examining ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the region.
The review meeting occurs shortly after a terrorist attack in Kulgam, where a former serviceman was killed, and his family members injured. High-ranking officials, including Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, are expected to participate in the meeting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement