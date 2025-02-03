Left Menu

UN Warns on Trade Restrictions and Aid Cuts

The United Nations expressed concern over the negative impact of increasing trade restrictions on the global economy, especially affecting developing countries and vulnerable populations. U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric highlighted that halting U.S. foreign aid is already affecting life-saving activities.

Updated: 03-02-2025 23:14 IST
UN Warns on Trade Restrictions and Aid Cuts
The United Nations has voiced its concern over the potential ramifications of escalating trade restrictions, which could adversely affect the global economy. This concern is particularly focused on developing nations and areas with vulnerable populations, according to U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, who shared these insights on Monday.

Addressing the current halt on U.S. foreign aid, Dujarric pointed out that some consequences are immediate, impacting life-saving initiatives. The situation underscores the urgency and significance of addressing such economic impediments at a global level.

The U.N. is keeping a watchful eye on how these factors unfold, emphasizing the importance of open trade and continuous aid to ensure the stability and welfare of nations most at risk.

