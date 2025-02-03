Left Menu

Notorious Life Convict Absconder Nabbed in Pune Theft Case

Salim Zarda, a life convict in the infamous 2002 Godhra train carnage case, who had absconded during parole, was arrested in Pune for theft. Known for multiple parole breaches, Zarda was initially sentenced to death, later commuted to life imprisonment, and is now facing charges for his criminal activities in Maharashtra.

Salim Zarda, a convicted participant in the infamous 2002 Godhra train carnage, was apprehended in Pune, Maharashtra, following a theft charge. This arrest marks the ninth instance of Zarda breaching parole, highlighting a troubling pattern of escape and reoffense. Zarda was initially sentenced to death, later reduced to life imprisonment.

Inspector Dinesh Tayde of the Alephata police station reported that Zarda and his gang were responsible for stealing 40 tyres valued at over Rs 2.49 lakh from a truck. Their arrest sheds light on a string of similar thefts in the Manchar area of Pune and Sinnar in Nashik, exposing extensive criminal operations within the region.

In response to Zarda's case, Pune rural police have launched an initiative to track parole violators. Superintendent Pankaj Deshmukh stated that efforts are underway to determine the exact number of convicts who have jumped parole across 33 police stations – ensuring legal accountability and preventing future breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

