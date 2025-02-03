Left Menu

Horrific Discovery: Headless Body Found in West Bengal Field

A headless body of a young man was found in a remote field in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, alarming the local community. Early investigations suggest murder, possibly involving forced alcohol consumption and burning with kerosene. Police are working to identify the victim and unravel the motive.

Duttapukur | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:19 IST
  • India

A headless body of a young man was discovered on Monday morning in a secluded field of the Duttapukur area, sending shockwaves through West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, according to police reports.

The crime scene, located in Jagtulia in the Barasat-1 block, revealed deep injury marks on the torso, indicating a violent murder. Initial probes suggest the victim may have been forced to consume alcohol before being killed, with empty liquor glasses found nearby. Moreover, the victim's hands and feet were tied with his own T-shirt, and burn marks were observed on his legs. A strong kerosene odor lingered, police explained.

Local residents stumbled upon the horrific scene early in the morning and alerted the authorities. The community remains on edge, expressing disbelief over the occurrence of such heinous activities in the otherwise quiet area. Currently, police are working diligently to identify the victim and uncover the motive behind this gruesome murder.

