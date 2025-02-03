CBI Nabs Fugitive in Tripura Chit Fund Scam After 12 Years

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday apprehended an individual connected to the Tripura chit fund scam. This comes after he had evaded authorities for nearly 12 years, officials disclosed.

Bikash Das, identified as the suspect, was captured in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Das, against whom a reward of Rs 20,000 was set for information leading to his arrest, had been on the run since 2013, according to the officials.

Suchana Real Projects Private Limited, along with its directors, including Das, is accused of defrauding numerous investors by promising high returns. The firm ceased operations in 2012 without fulfilling its financial obligations to investors, a CBI spokesperson stated. The CBI filed charges against Sujit Das, Bikash Das, and the implicated company on January 21, 2025.

