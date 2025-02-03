Left Menu

CBI Nabs Fugitive in Tripura Chit Fund Scam After 12 Years

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Bikash Das, a fugitive in the Tripura chit fund scam, after evading capture for 12 years. Das and others were accused of defrauding investors with promises of high returns. Despite closing the firm in 2012, they hadn't repaid investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:29 IST
CBI Nabs Fugitive in Tripura Chit Fund Scam After 12 Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday apprehended an individual connected to the Tripura chit fund scam. This comes after he had evaded authorities for nearly 12 years, officials disclosed.

Bikash Das, identified as the suspect, was captured in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Das, against whom a reward of Rs 20,000 was set for information leading to his arrest, had been on the run since 2013, according to the officials.

Suchana Real Projects Private Limited, along with its directors, including Das, is accused of defrauding numerous investors by promising high returns. The firm ceased operations in 2012 without fulfilling its financial obligations to investors, a CBI spokesperson stated. The CBI filed charges against Sujit Das, Bikash Das, and the implicated company on January 21, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025