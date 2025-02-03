UP Government Invests Rs 82 Crore in Court CCTV Overhaul
The UP government informed the Supreme Court about releasing Rs 82 crore for new CCTV installations in district courts. This emerged during a case involving alleged assault on Supreme Court Bar Association members. This aims to resolve the issue of defunct cameras affecting court security and proceedings.
- Country:
- India
The UP government revealed a significant investment of Rs 82 crore to the Supreme Court, earmarked for the installation of new CCTV systems in district court premises across the state. This development emerged during a hearing on a suo motu case concerning the alleged assault on two members of the Supreme Court Bar Association at Gautam Budh Nagar's district court complex.
Counsel representing the state emphasized the importance of the fund allocation for enhancing security measures within the court infrastructure. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Janpad Dewani and Faujdari Bar Association's president and secretary, urging their appearance in court amid withdrawal of a 'vakalatnama' by the association's lawyer.
Concerns arose from a report highlighting defunct CCTV cameras due to insufficient maintenance funding, further fueled by a recent incident involving senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia. The Supreme Court, taking a stern view, urged swift identification of those accountable and preservation of relevant CCTV footage. The case underscores lapses in security, exacerbated by a lawyers' strike, impacting litigants and the justice delivery system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Halts Defamation Trial Against Rahul Gandhi
Supreme Court Scrutinizes Bail Breach Claims in Lakhimpur Kheri Case
Supreme Court Pressures Centre Over Rajoana's Delayed Mercy Petition
Supreme Court Halts Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Proceedings
Supreme Court Orders Enhanced Video Facilities for High-Profile Cases