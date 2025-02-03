Left Menu

UP Government Invests Rs 82 Crore in Court CCTV Overhaul

The UP government informed the Supreme Court about releasing Rs 82 crore for new CCTV installations in district courts. This emerged during a case involving alleged assault on Supreme Court Bar Association members. This aims to resolve the issue of defunct cameras affecting court security and proceedings.

Updated: 03-02-2025 23:34 IST
The UP government revealed a significant investment of Rs 82 crore to the Supreme Court, earmarked for the installation of new CCTV systems in district court premises across the state. This development emerged during a hearing on a suo motu case concerning the alleged assault on two members of the Supreme Court Bar Association at Gautam Budh Nagar's district court complex.

Counsel representing the state emphasized the importance of the fund allocation for enhancing security measures within the court infrastructure. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Janpad Dewani and Faujdari Bar Association's president and secretary, urging their appearance in court amid withdrawal of a 'vakalatnama' by the association's lawyer.

Concerns arose from a report highlighting defunct CCTV cameras due to insufficient maintenance funding, further fueled by a recent incident involving senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia. The Supreme Court, taking a stern view, urged swift identification of those accountable and preservation of relevant CCTV footage. The case underscores lapses in security, exacerbated by a lawyers' strike, impacting litigants and the justice delivery system.

