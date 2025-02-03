Tragedy in Goma: Unveiling the Human Toll of Conflict
Recent clashes in Goma between Congolese forces and Rwanda-backed rebels resulted in over 900 deaths, surpassing earlier reports of 773. The World Health Organisation reported the staggering toll, alongside nearly 2,900 injuries, painting a grim picture of the violence that overtook the eastern city.
- Country:
- Congo (Kinshasa)
In the aftermath of intense fighting in Goma, the Congolese city is grappling with a tragic loss of life, as reported by the World Health Organisation. Forces loyal to the Congolese government clashed with rebels supported by Rwanda, resulting in more than 900 fatalities.
Revised figures, released on Monday, significantly exceed the previously estimated death toll of 773, confirming the extent of the devastation. The World Health Organisation detailed the recovery of 900 bodies from Goma's streets after five days of intense conflict.
The violent turmoil also left nearly 2,900 injured, underscoring the severe impact of the conflict on the city and its inhabitants. The struggles in Goma highlight the ongoing instability and humanitarian challenges facing the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Goma
- conflict
- death toll
- WHO
- Congo
- Rwanda
- rebel forces
- UN
- injuries
- eastern city
ALSO READ
Genesis Energy CEO to Address Congo Energy & Investment Forum: Vision for 10.5 GW Across Africa
Amnesty International Accuses Congo's Army and M23 of War Crimes
M23 Rebels Capture Strategic Town Minova Amidst Eastern Congo Conflict
IPV Prevention in Rwanda: A Cautionary Tale of Norm Change and Backlash
Crisis in Congo: M23 Rebel Advance Alters Eastern DRC Landscape