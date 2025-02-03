Left Menu

Tragedy in Goma: Unveiling the Human Toll of Conflict

Recent clashes in Goma between Congolese forces and Rwanda-backed rebels resulted in over 900 deaths, surpassing earlier reports of 773. The World Health Organisation reported the staggering toll, alongside nearly 2,900 injuries, painting a grim picture of the violence that overtook the eastern city.

  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

In the aftermath of intense fighting in Goma, the Congolese city is grappling with a tragic loss of life, as reported by the World Health Organisation. Forces loyal to the Congolese government clashed with rebels supported by Rwanda, resulting in more than 900 fatalities.

Revised figures, released on Monday, significantly exceed the previously estimated death toll of 773, confirming the extent of the devastation. The World Health Organisation detailed the recovery of 900 bodies from Goma's streets after five days of intense conflict.

The violent turmoil also left nearly 2,900 injured, underscoring the severe impact of the conflict on the city and its inhabitants. The struggles in Goma highlight the ongoing instability and humanitarian challenges facing the region.

