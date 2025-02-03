Car Bombings in Manbij: A Threat to Post-War Syria

Another car bomb detonated on the outskirts of Manbij, a city in northern Syria, on Monday, resulting in at least 19 fatalities and over a dozen injuries, sources from local hospitals and emergency teams reported.

The victims included 18 women and one man, according to Mohammad Ahmad, a nurse from the local hospital. The explosion injured another 15 women, some critically, as confirmed by local civil defense units.

This incident marks the seventh car bombing in Manbij in a month, a trend that Munir Mustafa, deputy director of civil defense, described as undermining Syria's efforts to secure post-war peace and economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)