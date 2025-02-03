Car Bombings in Manbij: A Threat to Post-War Syria
A car bomb exploded on Monday in Manbij, Syria, killing 19 and injuring 15. The attack, the seventh in over a month, threatens Syria's post-war security. Factions have clashed, with accusations flying. The SDF condemned the attack, vowing to work with the interim government to investigate.
Another car bomb detonated on the outskirts of Manbij, a city in northern Syria, on Monday, resulting in at least 19 fatalities and over a dozen injuries, sources from local hospitals and emergency teams reported.
The victims included 18 women and one man, according to Mohammad Ahmad, a nurse from the local hospital. The explosion injured another 15 women, some critically, as confirmed by local civil defense units.
This incident marks the seventh car bombing in Manbij in a month, a trend that Munir Mustafa, deputy director of civil defense, described as undermining Syria's efforts to secure post-war peace and economic stability.
