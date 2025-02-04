Left Menu

Himachal Administrative Officers Pledge for Power Reform

Members of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) have voluntarily surrendered their power subsidy. At an annual function, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the government's dedication to strengthening administrative efficiency and governance. The CM acknowledged officers' roles in policy implementation and stressed the vision of a prosperous Himachal by 2032.

In a notable move, the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) officers have chosen to give up their power subsidy voluntarily, submitting the necessary applications during an annual function held earlier this week.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu underlined the state government's aim to enhance administrative services, achieving improved efficiency and governance. He commended the officers for their efforts in executing state policies and reaching remote beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister also announced ambitious plans, targeting self-reliance by 2027 and prosperity by 2032, highlighting sectors like hydro power and tourism. He assured that issues raised by HPAS officers would be addressed promptly in a meeting.

