Delhi Gears Up for Peaceful Elections: Massive Security Deployment Ahead

Ahead of the February 5 Assembly polls, Delhi has witnessed unprecedented security measures with over 30,000 police personnel and 220 paramilitary units deployed across the city. The steps aim to ensure a peaceful and fair election process, according to officials.

Special Commissioners of Police, Madhup Tewari and Ravindra Yadav, detailed the preparations in a recent press conference. Highlighting the security arrangements, they stated that nearly 3,000 polling booths had been identified as sensitive, warranting special attention including drone surveillance.

There are efforts to curb illegal activities as well. Delhi Police has recorded significant seizures of contraband, cash, and illegal arms, which have been higher compared to previous election periods. Over 33,000 individuals have been detained under various legal violations, ensuring a secure environment for voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)