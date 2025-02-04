Left Menu

Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Concerns of Social Instability

Asaduddin Owaisi, an AIMIM leader, voiced concerns over the Waqf Amendment Bill, warning it could cause social instability and violate constitutional rights. Addressing the President's Address debate, Owaisi stated the bill's rejection by the Muslim community and its potential to regress the country back decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 00:29 IST
Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Concerns of Social Instability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Asaduddin Owaisi, a prominent leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has raised concerns about the Waqf Amendment Bill, currently under consideration in parliament. Speaking during the debate on the President's Address, Owaisi highlighted the widespread rejection of the bill by the Muslim community and suggested that its passage in its current form could lead to significant social instability.

Owaisi argued that the bill, if implemented, would be a violation of Articles 25, 26, and 14 of the Indian Constitution. He cautioned that it risks taking the country back to the social dynamics and tensions of the 1980s and early 1990s. Emphasizing the importance of Waqf properties to the Muslim community, he vowed to oppose any measures that might compromise these religious sites.

In a passionate address, Owaisi declared that as a proud Indian Muslim, he is committed to protecting the community's rights over Waqf properties, viewing it as a form of worship. He urged the government to reconsider its approach to avoid potential unrest and uphold the rights of the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025