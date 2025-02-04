Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Concerns of Social Instability

Asaduddin Owaisi, a prominent leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has raised concerns about the Waqf Amendment Bill, currently under consideration in parliament. Speaking during the debate on the President's Address, Owaisi highlighted the widespread rejection of the bill by the Muslim community and suggested that its passage in its current form could lead to significant social instability.

Owaisi argued that the bill, if implemented, would be a violation of Articles 25, 26, and 14 of the Indian Constitution. He cautioned that it risks taking the country back to the social dynamics and tensions of the 1980s and early 1990s. Emphasizing the importance of Waqf properties to the Muslim community, he vowed to oppose any measures that might compromise these religious sites.

In a passionate address, Owaisi declared that as a proud Indian Muslim, he is committed to protecting the community's rights over Waqf properties, viewing it as a form of worship. He urged the government to reconsider its approach to avoid potential unrest and uphold the rights of the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)