The Thrilling Escape of 'RDX': From Dead to On the Run

In a twist of extraordinary events, Rudresh, also known as RDX, presumed dead by suicide in a standoff with police, is very much alive and on the loose. The mix-up arose when police surrounded a hideout on Sunday, leading to the mistaken identification of a body as his.

The real identity of the deceased, tragically mutilated in the face, was Pritam Goswami, another seasoned criminal. Deputy Superintendent of Police Lokendra Paliwal confirmed the error, revealing Rudresh himself communicated his survival to a close friend early on Monday, this being further corroborated by new CCTV footage.

Rudresh's whereabouts remain unknown, complicating an unfolding investigation. Meanwhile, police recovered three weapons from the raid site, contributing to the charged atmosphere as efforts intensify to locate the fugitive who had previously attacked the brother of a local shop owner.

