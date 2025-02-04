Left Menu

Europe's Trade Independence: A Strong Stand by Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz asserts Europe's strength in trade talks with the U.S., emphasizing the EU's ability to defend its interests. He commends Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's resilience in tariff negotiations. Scholz addresses EU defense policy challenges and criticizes U.S. demands on Ukraine's resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 03:48 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 03:48 IST
Europe's Trade Independence: A Strong Stand by Olaf Scholz
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz asserted on Monday that Europe possesses the strength to assert its own interests in trade negotiations with the United States, following discussions with EU leaders.

Scholz emphasized the European Union's ability to protect its own interests, delivering a message of independence directed at the United States while maintaining an open dialogue.

The Chancellor lauded Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum for her adept handling of tariff threats from the Trump administration, highlighting her strategic political acumen.

He also pointed out existing issues in the EU's defense policy, calling for a change in procurement processes to address fragmentation and lack of unified programs.

In response to President Trump's demand for Ukraine to supply rare earths for additional aid, Scholz labeled the request as selfish, advocating for the use of such resources in Ukraine's post-war rebuilding efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025