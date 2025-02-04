Europe's Trade Independence: A Strong Stand by Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz asserted on Monday that Europe possesses the strength to assert its own interests in trade negotiations with the United States, following discussions with EU leaders.

Scholz emphasized the European Union's ability to protect its own interests, delivering a message of independence directed at the United States while maintaining an open dialogue.

The Chancellor lauded Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum for her adept handling of tariff threats from the Trump administration, highlighting her strategic political acumen.

He also pointed out existing issues in the EU's defense policy, calling for a change in procurement processes to address fragmentation and lack of unified programs.

In response to President Trump's demand for Ukraine to supply rare earths for additional aid, Scholz labeled the request as selfish, advocating for the use of such resources in Ukraine's post-war rebuilding efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)