Judge Blocks Trump's Federal Funding Freeze: A Battle Over Authority Unfolds
A U.S. judge extended a pause on the Trump administration's plan to freeze federal funds, citing concerns over congressional authority. The ruling came after advocacy groups challenged the policy, which could impact $3 trillion in financial assistance. Further legal proceedings are expected as both sides debate executive authority.
In a significant judicial ruling on Monday, a U.S. judge halted the Trump administration's initiative to freeze federal loans and grants, asserting it overstepped congressional authority on government spending. The decision, issued by U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan in Washington, came in response to requests from advocacy groups worried about the policy's impact on crucial services.
This ruling adds a second temporary block to the initiative, paralleling a similar decision by a Rhode Island judge influenced by Democratic attorneys general from 22 states. Despite an attempt to clarify the pause, the Office of Management and Budget withdrew its memo, but Judge AliKhan maintained the need for a restraining order in case of policy reintroduction.
With $3 trillion in financial aid at stake, the debate centers on the executive authority to control funding priorities versus congressional budgetary powers. The Trump administration argues these efforts align with executive orders on various national issues. The judiciary's ongoing involvement suggests extended contention over the separation of powers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Swift Action: Executive Orders to Shape New Era
Trump's Executive Orders: A Presidential Power Play
Trump's Energy Executive Order: Unleashing American Resources
Trump will issue series of executive orders designed to remake immigration policies; they face legal, logistical hurdles, reports AP.
Trump's Executive Orders: A Dive into Day One Promises