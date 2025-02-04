Left Menu

Judge Blocks Trump's Federal Funding Freeze: A Battle Over Authority Unfolds

A U.S. judge extended a pause on the Trump administration's plan to freeze federal funds, citing concerns over congressional authority. The ruling came after advocacy groups challenged the policy, which could impact $3 trillion in financial assistance. Further legal proceedings are expected as both sides debate executive authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 05:03 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 05:03 IST
Judge Blocks Trump's Federal Funding Freeze: A Battle Over Authority Unfolds

In a significant judicial ruling on Monday, a U.S. judge halted the Trump administration's initiative to freeze federal loans and grants, asserting it overstepped congressional authority on government spending. The decision, issued by U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan in Washington, came in response to requests from advocacy groups worried about the policy's impact on crucial services.

This ruling adds a second temporary block to the initiative, paralleling a similar decision by a Rhode Island judge influenced by Democratic attorneys general from 22 states. Despite an attempt to clarify the pause, the Office of Management and Budget withdrew its memo, but Judge AliKhan maintained the need for a restraining order in case of policy reintroduction.

With $3 trillion in financial aid at stake, the debate centers on the executive authority to control funding priorities versus congressional budgetary powers. The Trump administration argues these efforts align with executive orders on various national issues. The judiciary's ongoing involvement suggests extended contention over the separation of powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025