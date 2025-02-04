Judge Blocks Trump's Federal Funding Freeze: A Battle Over Authority Unfolds

In a significant judicial ruling on Monday, a U.S. judge halted the Trump administration's initiative to freeze federal loans and grants, asserting it overstepped congressional authority on government spending. The decision, issued by U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan in Washington, came in response to requests from advocacy groups worried about the policy's impact on crucial services.

This ruling adds a second temporary block to the initiative, paralleling a similar decision by a Rhode Island judge influenced by Democratic attorneys general from 22 states. Despite an attempt to clarify the pause, the Office of Management and Budget withdrew its memo, but Judge AliKhan maintained the need for a restraining order in case of policy reintroduction.

With $3 trillion in financial aid at stake, the debate centers on the executive authority to control funding priorities versus congressional budgetary powers. The Trump administration argues these efforts align with executive orders on various national issues. The judiciary's ongoing involvement suggests extended contention over the separation of powers.

