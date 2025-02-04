BMC Unveils Record-Breaking Budget for 2025-26

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), recognized as the wealthiest civic body nationwide, has unveiled its budget plan amounting to Rs 74,427 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26 on Tuesday.

This significant financial proposal was presented by the additional municipal commissioners to BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, who currently serves as the state-appointed administrator of the civic body, at the BMC headquarters.

This year marks the third consecutive occasion where the budget is presented directly to the administrator, a deviation from the conventional practice where the municipal commissioner presented to the standing committee, a change instituted since the corporators' term ended in March 2022.

