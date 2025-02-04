Left Menu

BMC Unveils Record-Breaking Budget for 2025-26

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) unveiled its 2025-26 budget, totaling Rs 74,427 crore, which marks a 14.19% increase over the previous year's budget. Presented to BMC Commissioner and state-appointed administrator Bhushan Gagrani, the budget reflects changes in procedures since 2022.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), recognized as the wealthiest civic body nationwide, has unveiled its budget plan amounting to Rs 74,427 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26 on Tuesday.

This significant financial proposal was presented by the additional municipal commissioners to BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, who currently serves as the state-appointed administrator of the civic body, at the BMC headquarters.

This year marks the third consecutive occasion where the budget is presented directly to the administrator, a deviation from the conventional practice where the municipal commissioner presented to the standing committee, a change instituted since the corporators' term ended in March 2022.

