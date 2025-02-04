Left Menu

Telangana Assembly Adjournment Sparks Controversy

The Telangana Assembly session was adjourned till 2 PM after a cabinet meeting delay. The session, meant to discuss the state's caste survey, stirred controversy among legislators who criticized the government's actions as disrespectful. The survey revealed Backward Classes make up 46.25% of Telangana's population.

  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected development, the Telangana Assembly session was adjourned until 2 PM due to a delay in the state cabinet meeting. Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu informed the assembly about the ongoing meeting, indicating that more time was needed to finalize its minutes.

The cabinet was addressing the findings of a recent caste survey, intended for discussion in the assembly. BRS legislators were disgruntled, accusing the government of disrespecting the legislative body by delaying the proceedings.

The caste survey conducted by the state's planning department reported Backward Classes as the majority population group in Telangana, composing 46.25% of the state's 3.70 crore population. This was followed by Scheduled Castes at 17.43%, and Scheduled Tribes at 10.45%.

