Telangana Assembly Adjournment Sparks Controversy
The Telangana Assembly session was adjourned till 2 PM after a cabinet meeting delay. The session, meant to discuss the state's caste survey, stirred controversy among legislators who criticized the government's actions as disrespectful. The survey revealed Backward Classes make up 46.25% of Telangana's population.
- Country:
- India
In an unexpected development, the Telangana Assembly session was adjourned until 2 PM due to a delay in the state cabinet meeting. Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu informed the assembly about the ongoing meeting, indicating that more time was needed to finalize its minutes.
The cabinet was addressing the findings of a recent caste survey, intended for discussion in the assembly. BRS legislators were disgruntled, accusing the government of disrespecting the legislative body by delaying the proceedings.
The caste survey conducted by the state's planning department reported Backward Classes as the majority population group in Telangana, composing 46.25% of the state's 3.70 crore population. This was followed by Scheduled Castes at 17.43%, and Scheduled Tribes at 10.45%.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Apology on Air: Tony Jones' Comments Spark Djokovic Controversy
Controversy Brews Over RG Kar Rape-Murder Case Verdict
Controversy Erupts as Verdict Delivered in RG Kar Rape and Murder Case
Congress Leader Calls for Legal Action Against RSS Chief Amid Rahul's FIR Controversy
Delhi's Declining Infrastructure Sparks Political Controversy