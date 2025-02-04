Left Menu

Debate Over Indefinite Telangana Assembly Adjournment Amid Caste Survey Review

The Telangana Assembly session was adjourned by Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar till afternoon following an incomplete cabinet meeting. The unexpected delay was due to ongoing deliberations on a caste survey. This adjournment caused unrest among BRS legislators who criticized the government's decision, labeling it as disrespectful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-02-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 13:15 IST
In an unexpected move, the Telangana Assembly session was adjourned on Tuesday morning by Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, stirring discontent among legislators.

The decision followed an ongoing cabinet meeting stretched past its intended time, delaying the presentation of a crucial caste survey report. Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu informed the Assembly that more time was needed to finalize the meeting minutes.

BRS legislators expressed dismay, criticizing the adjournment as an insult to the legislative process. The adjournment occurred despite plans to discuss the wide-reaching caste survey, indicating significant BC population insights, which was conducted by the state planning department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

